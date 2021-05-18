CaixaPay (CXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00093972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00391725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00233563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.93 or 0.01392027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047327 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

