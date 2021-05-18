California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 20,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $3,341,201.70.
NYSE CRC opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
