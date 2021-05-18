California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 20,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $3,341,201.70.

NYSE CRC opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

