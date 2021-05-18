Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

