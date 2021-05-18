Canaccord Genuity Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$13.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.24. 645,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,238. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

