Canaccord Genuity Cuts BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$17.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins started coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

BBTVF stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

