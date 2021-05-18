Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$62.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.56.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.91.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

