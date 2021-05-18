Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNAF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

CDNAF opened at $173.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

