Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$223.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$97.31 and a one year high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

