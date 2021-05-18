Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Chi Tang Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang acquired 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,000.00 ($125,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98.

About Candy Club

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

