Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$10.16 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 3884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 10.17%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.