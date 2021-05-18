CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Anthony P. A. Kongats Sells 447,627 Shares

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Anthony P. A. Kongats sold 447,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £40,286.43 ($52,634.48).

CPX opened at GBX 8.45 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. CAP-XX Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.08.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

