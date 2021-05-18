CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Anthony P. A. Kongats Sells 447,627 Shares

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Anthony P. A. Kongats sold 447,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £40,286.43 ($52,634.48).
CPX opened at GBX 8.45 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. CAP-XX Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.08.
CAP-XX Company Profile
