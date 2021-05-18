Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 1,207 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 122.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

