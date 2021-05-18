Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 4,165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

