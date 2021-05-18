Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

