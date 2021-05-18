Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 5,104 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 322.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 457,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

