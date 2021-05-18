Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.01 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

