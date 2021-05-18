Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.02 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Point LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 195,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

