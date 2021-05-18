Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

