Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Oracle stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

