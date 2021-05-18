Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

