Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 195 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.76 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

