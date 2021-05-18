Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.