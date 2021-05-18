Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.