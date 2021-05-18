Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

