Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.