Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.