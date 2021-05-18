Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

TDOC stock opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

