Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

