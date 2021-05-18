Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

