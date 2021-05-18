Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 671 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

