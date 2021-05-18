Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.44. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.17 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88.

