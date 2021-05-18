Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 426,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.