Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
CUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CUK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
