Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.