Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $99.46 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $99.46 million and $1.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00034556 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052745 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

