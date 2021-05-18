Cartesi Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $373.80 million and approximately $93.16 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00393724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00234651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.66 or 0.01383178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.