Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $389.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

