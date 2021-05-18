Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

CTLT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. 1,220,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,722. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

