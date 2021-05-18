CBDAO Market Cap Hits $77,354.71 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, CBDAO has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $77,354.71 and approximately $68,702.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

