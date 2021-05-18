CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.