CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%.

Shares of CVM opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $765.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

