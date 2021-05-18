Celo Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00012651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $145.55 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00386723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00234809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.01375543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047065 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

