Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 4577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
