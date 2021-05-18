Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Head-To-Head Review

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 1.40% 1.34% 0.43% MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceridian HCM and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 7 0 2.58 MongoDB 0 4 12 0 2.75

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $99.47, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $379.69, suggesting a potential upside of 43.72%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 15.91 $78.70 million $0.26 337.85 MongoDB $421.72 million 38.33 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -111.94

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats MongoDB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

