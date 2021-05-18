Cerillion Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CER opened at GBX 719 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.87. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 719 ($9.39).

A number of brokerages have commented on CER. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

