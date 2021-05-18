Chainswap (TOKEN) One Day Volume Tops $490,119.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $490,119.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainswap

TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,691,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

