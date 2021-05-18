Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.13. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,990. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

