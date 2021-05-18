Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 1,134,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,888,980. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

