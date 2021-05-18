Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. 201,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

