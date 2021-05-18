Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Dividend History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

