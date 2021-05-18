China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $399.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.